Carroll at Homestead, Sept. 30



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Homestead defensive back Cameron Shannon, left, breaks up a deep pas intended for Carroll receiver Jordan Schmeling during Friday's game at Homestead.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Homestead receiver Matt Anderson, left, catches a high pass over Carroll defensive back Blake Castetter, setting up the Spartans' first touchdown drive of Friday's game at Homestead.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Homestead quarterback Jiya Wright, center, takes the snap from the shotgun position during the Spartans' game against Carroll on Friday at Homestead.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Carroll receiver Jonathan Becker, left, tries to reach over Homestead's Ivory Wilson as Wilson breaks up the play during Friday's game at Homestead.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Homestead defensive lineman Aaron Niedzwiecki, right, flushes Carroll quarterback Jack Miguel out of the pocket during their game on at Homestead.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Homestead's Grant Raber, left, runs out of the tackle attempt of Carroll's Connor Tapp during Friday's game at Homestead.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Homestead running back Jordan Presley sids steps over the goal line for a Spartans touchdown against Carroll on Friday at Homestead.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Homestead defensive back Cameron Shannon, left, and Carroll receiver Jonathan Becker leap up or the football on a pass intended for Becker during Friday's game at Homestead. Shannon came down with the football for an interception, cutting short a Chargers drive in the first quarter.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Carroll running back Nic Novotney, center, dives over the pile and across the goal line to score for the Chargers in the third quarter against Homestead during Friday's game at Homestead.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Homestead's Matt Anderson, rear, hauls down Carroll receiver Justin Becker at the sideline during Friday's game at Homestead.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Carroll receiver Justin Becker catches a pass during the Chargers' game against Homestead on Friday at Homestead.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Homestead defensive tackle Tico Brown, center, takes down Carroll quarterback Ian Miller for a sack during Friday's game at Homestead.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Carroll's Nic Novotny, center, tries to break the tackle of Homestead's Tico Brown during their game on Friday at Homestead.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Carroll punter Jack Shannon chases down the football after the Chargers' long snapper snapped it over his head deep in their own territory during Friday's game at Homestead. Carroll had pulled to within three points at 21-18 of Homestead, but the fumbled snap set up Homestead to increase its lead with a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Homestead Grant Purlee, center, hoists up teammate Cameron Shannon after Shannon intercepted a Carroll pass during Friday's game at Homestead.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Homestead's Ivory Wilson, center left, wraps up Carroll running back Nick Parker during their game on Friday at Homestead.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Homestead quarterback Jiya Wright streaks down the sidelines during the Spartans' game against Carroll on Friday at Homestead.