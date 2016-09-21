Casa employees, company raise $8,400 for colleague

Employees of the Casa restaurant chain helped generate $8,400 to help with funeral and related expenses for an employee whose family was affected by shootings this month that led to multiple homicide victims.

Employees contributed more than $4,000 and Casa matched the donations, allowing an $8,400 donation to the Holton Avenue Tragedy fund at PNC Bank, Casa owner Jim Casaburo said Wednesday.

Casa has four local restaurant locations with more than 300 employees. Contrall Harris, a Casa employee, was the father of 17-year-old Traeven Harris, who was among those killed Sept. 11.

Marcus Dansby, 20, is also accused of killing Dajahiona Arrington, 18, and her unborn baby, and Consuela Arrington.

