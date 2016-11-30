Caucus will pick among 8 to complete Buskirk's term

Eight candidates, all from Fort Wayne, are vying for the unexpired Allen County Council term of the late Roy Buskirk, whose short-term successor will be selected tonight at a county Republican caucus.

The eight include former County Council member Darren Vogt and three men who ran unsuccessfully against Buskirk and others in the May primary – Mark Hagar, Nathan Hartman and Kenneth Richardson.

Vogt left County Council in 2014 to run for a state Senate seat won by Republican Liz Brown. Hagar is a Fort Wayne business owner and managing member of the Regional Angel Investment Network. Hartman is a pension consultant, and Ken Richardson a real estate broker.

Also running are David Edward Barrett, a Republican committeeman; Justin Busch, director of public affairs at Ferguson Advertising, Fort Wayne, and a political consultant who managed the northeast Indiana office of Republican Sen. Richard Lugar; Kyle Kerley, a veterinary pharmaceutical sales representative who worked on Fort Wayne City Council President Russ Jehl’s and other campaigns; and Christopher Spurr, Navy veteran and real estate broker.

Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine, a Fort Wayne attorney, said Tuesday the winner will be whoever gets 51 percent of votes cast by about 250 precinct committeemen and women or their qualified designated representatives.

If there is no winner on the first ballot, the bottom two candidates will be removed each time a subsequent vote is taken, he said.

The balloting rules were presented to and agreed upon by the candidates last week, Shine said. Each candidate will have three minutes to speak prior to the first vote, he said, but there will be no formal introductions.

“They are already campaigning,” Shine said of the candidates. “I have received numerous calls (from precinct committee people) that they have been contacted, and most of the candidates are making visits to their (committee people’s) homes. So they already are getting to know them and talk to them.”

Buskirk, 72, died Nov. 4 after battling cancer. But the Allen County Election Board allowed his name to remain on the ballot and declared him elected when he received the third-highest vote total among six candidates for three contested seats.

Buskirk’s election is now being contested in court. If the challenge mounted by fourth-place finisher Palermo Galindo, a Democrat, succeeds, he would serve a four-year term in place of Buskirk.

Regardless of the outcome of that case, Republicans can fill Buskirk’s unexpired term, which runs until Dec. 31.

A second Republican caucus to fill Buskirk’s upcoming term has been scheduled for Dec. 8. Additional candidates could come forward, provided they formally file their intent 72 hours in advance of the caucus, Shine said.

Both caucuses begin at 6:30 p.m. at GOP headquarters, 135 W. Main St.

