Celebrate holidays with homeless animals

Celebrate the holidays with homeless dogs, cats and an assortment of small animals at the Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control on Dec. 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The public can tour the shelter, see the animals and enjoy refreshments while learning about volunteer opportunities, a statement from Animal Care & Control said today.

Donations will be accepted during the open house for medical supplies, forever stamps and canned pate or ground food for dogs and cats.

The shelter also will take items such as creamy peanut butter, chew toys, pet treats, toys or plain clay or scoop-able cat litter. Small bags of timothy hay or alfalfa cubes will also be accepted.

Animal Care & Control will be giving away license plate frames to anyone who donates rawhide treats and canned dog or cat food while supplies last.

The shelter does not need dry food or towels, the statement said.

The pet adoption center will be closed December 14 during open house hours.

For additional information call Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control at 427-5508.