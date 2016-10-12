Central Lutheran begins expansion

NEW HAVEN – Central Lutheran School has broken ground on an expansion costing more than $6 million that will bring a gymnasium, preschool wing and classrooms to its campus in New Haven.

The project has been in the works for several years, after a bequest by farming brothers James and Larry Nahrwold of New Haven, who about five years ago left their $2 million estate earmarked for the school, Principal Kevin Creutz said Monday.

“That really started this whole process. That was a great kickstarter for us,” he said, adding school officials had been talking about adding space to the 64-year-old school for students in kindergarten through eighth grade for three decades.

The biggest changes will move the school’s preschool from the basement of Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 800 Green St. next to the campus to an attached wing and add a second gymnasium that Creutz said will be “more spectator friendly.”

The new gym will have bleacher seating for 400 instead of crowding spectators into a stage-like area on one end, he said. There will also be room for a concession stand.

The project also will centralize office spaces to improve security for the school’s growing number of students, Creutz said.

Central Lutheran has had a preschool since 2013 and enrollment has increased from 37 to 62 students ages 3 to 5. Four of the planned classrooms in the wing, which the school calls its Early Childhood Center, will be for the preschool while the rest will house kindergarten and first grade.

The church basement “was great to start a (preschool) program, but it doesn’t serve all the needs,” Creutz said. “We now will have the means to provide families with more flexibility, such as more days, fewer days and probably full-day operation.”

Preschoolers now attend half-day sessions twice a week at age 3, three times a week at age 4 and every day at age 5. The building will include larger rooms and in-classroom restrooms.

The school, which now has 344 students, has a target of 400, the principal said, adding the growth is supported by the number of young families and ongoing housing developments in and around New Haven.

Creutz said the second gym will help support physical education classes and allow for an expanding sports program, which includes girls’ volleyball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ wrestling, cheerleading and occasional indoor soccer practices.

The school also will be able to host wrestling meets and sports tournaments, and teams won’t have to be scheduled for practices that don’t end until around 9 p.m., he added.

Creutz said the cost of the building expansion is “basically paid for” in pledges from parents and other benefactors. More than $1 million was pledged during a drive in March alone, according to the school’s website, www.cluth.org.

Design Collaborative and Weigand Construction are handling the project, which also will expand parking on the north side of the property. Completion of the classroom section is expected by August, with the gym opening shortly after that, Creutz said.

Enrollment for the 2017-18 academic year will begin in January. Central Lutheran School is affiliated with three area Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod congregations in New Haven – Emmanuel, Martini and St. Paul.

However, students are of several faiths and come from Fort Wayne, Hoagland, Monroeville and Woodburn as well as New Haven, Creutz said.

Students who finish eighth grade generally go on to Concordia Lutheran High School and Fort Wayne Community or East Allen County high schools, he said.

