Chance for storms later today, Saturday

There is a chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon, tonight and Saturday in northeast Indiana or northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said today.

There's a marginal risk of an isolated strong or severe thunderstorm today, as well as of locally heavy rainfall, the weather service said in its outlook.

Widespread severe weather is not expected Saturday, but a strong storm is possible, mainly across northwest Ohio, the outlook said.

In an area including Mercer County, Ohio, conditions will be favorable for some of the storms to become strong to severe, with damaging straight-line winds the primary threat. It said locally heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding,