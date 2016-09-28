Chance of isolated storm in area today

There is a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon in most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.

Strong to severe storms are not expected, the weather service said in its outlook.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in an area including Mercer County, Ohio, and a few of the storms may become strong to severe and produce large hail and gusty winds, the outlook said.

The weather service said the most likely time for strong to severe storms would be from noon to 6 p.m. It said localized flooding is also possible in the strongest storms.