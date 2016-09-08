Chance of storms this afternoon

There is a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon in areas of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio generally south of Fort Wayne, the National Weather Service said.

An isolated strong storm is possible, with wind gusts to 50 mph, in an area that includes Allen, Adams, Huntington, Wabash and Wells counties in Indiana and Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio.

Throughout the area, there is a chance of thunderstorms again Friday into Saturday, with a low risk of isolated severe storms Friday afternoon into Friday night and a risk of heavy rain, the weather service said.