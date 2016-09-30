Chance of storms today, Saturday

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.

Severe weather is not expected, the weather service said in its outlook.

In an area that includes Mercer County, Ohio, the weather service said showers and thunderstorms through this afternoon and evening have the potential to be strong, with isolated severe storms possible.

It said the main threat is wind and large hail. In addition, very heavy rain is possible, which could lead to localized flooding.