Change of tune at IPFW

With little fanfare, the stage is set for Purdue University to adopt its first degree-granting music department.

Long associated with Indiana University’s renowned Jacobs School of Music, ­IPFW’s Department of Music will transfer to Purdue with the expected OK from the Purdue trustees. It is part of IPFW’s realignment approved by the IU trustees Thursday.

Gregory Jones, IPFW’s music department chairman, frames the transfer as an opportunity the campus music community faces with a mix of fear and optimism.

“They have a wonderful music program at Purdue with lots of concerts and ensembles, but they do not offer an academic degree there,” he said. “Because we will be a Purdue degree, we will own it in more of a way than we ever have.”

Purdue provides administrative oversight of IPFW, with students able to receive degrees from both Indiana and Purdue. IU trustees Thursday approved splitting the IPFW campus. IU would enhance its health science and medical education offerings; Purdue would control all other programs. The Purdue trustees are expected to approve the agreement when they meet in two weeks.

In addition to music shifting to Purdue, IPFW’s nursing, medical imaging and dental education programs would transfer to IU from Purdue.

Jones said the realignment has been discussed for nearly a year, so many questions have been answered. He said he hasn’t fielded any calls from students or parents since Thursday’s vote.

“One of the big misnomers is they feel like there won’t be a music program because Purdue doesn’t have a music degree, therefore we wouldn’t have a music program,” Jones said. “And that’s not going to happen.”

He believes any problems transitioning from a partnership with a high-profile music school to a university without one have been overstated.

“Maybe I’m an outsider, but I don’t see it as such a bad thing,” said Jones, who is in his second year at IPFW.

The IPFW music department has 200 students and is accredited separately from IU through the National Association of Schools of Music. Music education and music therapy students all get jobs after graduating, and that’s not going to change when the name on the diploma ­changes, Jones said.

“What’s most important is that we have these great faculty and students in this wonderful facility, and we’re teaching kids to be performers and music therapists and music teachers,” he said. “And that’s not going to change. The fact that the degree says IU or Purdue doesn’t really change the product of what we have. The product of what we turn out is what we turn out. And I feel very good about that, comfortable about that.”

