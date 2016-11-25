Charity giving lists

The following nonprofit organizations responded to a Journal Gazette request for charity wish lists. We will list additional charities in The Journal Gazette on Saturday. The complete list can be found online at www.journalgazette.net. The charities are listed alphabetically.

The Allen County Christmas Bureau Inc., 5449 Keystone Drive

Phone: 260-710-2163

Needs: Non-perishable food, personal hygiene items, cleaning products, paper goods, gift certificates and monetary donations

Drop-off: Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Catholic Charities – RSVP Community Center of Caring Food Pantry,107 W. 5th St., Auburn, IN 46706

Phone: 260-925-0917

Mission: Catholic Charities serves those in need as Christ would have us do.

Needs: Personal hygiene products, toilet paper, soap, dish soap, laundry soap, toothpaste, deodorant, cleaning supplies, canned vegetables, fruits and soups, boxed dinners (macaroni and cheese, hamburger helper, etc.), boxed potatoes, cake mixes, frostings, cereals, peanut butter, jellies, pasta, sauces, coats, gloves and financial donations

Drop-off: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Center for Nonviolence, 235 W. Creighton Ave., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-456-4112

Mission: Provide education, support and advocacy to end domestic and other forms of violence while modeling equality and power sharing

Needs: Gift cards to Target, Meijer and Kroger, gas cards and bus passes

Drop-off: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; enter through the front door

Disabled American Veterans, VA Hospital, 2121 Lake Ave., Attn: DAV Room 183, Fort Wayne

Phone: 421-1033

Purpose: Fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. We work closely with the Veterans Administration to ensure our veterans receive the quality medical treatments they deserve and are entitled to.

Needs: Volunteer drivers, new vehicles or monetary donation toward new vehicle fund

Drop-off: Call above number or email Paul.Allen@va.gov

The Disorderly Bear Den, 424 Archer Ave., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-409-9886

Purpose: We provide teddy bears to children in trauma situations and lonely adults in the Fort Wayne area.

Needs: New and gently used teddy bears and other stuffed animals (used items must be in like-new condition) or cash donations

Drop-off: During daylight hours or call to arrange pickup.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, 3020 Hillegas Road, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-427-1244

Purpose: Guided by the humane ethic and livability interests within our neighborhoods, the mission of Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is to ensure public health and safety as well as prevent pet overpopulation, animal neglect and animal cruelty through education, rescue and law enforcement.

Needs: Peanut butter, forever stamps, scoopable kitty litter, large rawhide chews and nylabones, bags or cubes of timothy hay for small animals, pate-style canned food (dry not needed), plain instant oatmeal, non-expired veterinarian flea treatments or heartworm preventative; financial contributions also welcome

Drop-off: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m., first and third Saturday of every month; drop-off times are also the adoption hours

Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry Inc., at H.O.P.E. for Animals Clinic, 1333 Maycrest Drive, Fort Wayne

Phone: 478-4851

Purpose: We provide pet food at no cost to families who cannot afford to feed their own cats or dogs.

Needs: Greatest need is dry cat food and cat litter; also, dry and canned dog food, canned cat food, dog and cat treats, 1-gallon zipper-sealed baggies and volunteers to help bag pet food every other Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Drop-off: During normal business hours at any of the following Fort Wayne locations:

• Pet Supplies Plus, 4714 Coldwater Road and 6101 Stellhorn Road

• Pink Poodle, 6244 W. Jefferson Blvd.

• Petco, 315 Coliseum Blvd. E.

• Pine Valley Vet, 10116 Coldwater Road

• H.O.P.E. for Animals Clinic, 1333 Maycrest Drive

• Dupont Vet, 11605 Coldwater Road

• St. Joe Vet 6358 St. Joe Center Road

• Flying Colors Canine Academy, 5200 Industrial Road

• A Bark Above, 5937 N. Clinton St.

• New Haven Vet, 227 Indiana 930 W.

Mail monetary donations to Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry Inc., P.O. Box 10126, Fort Wayne, IN 46850-0126.

Friends of the Poor, 611 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-422-6821

Purpose: Digging at the roots of poverty since 1972, Friends works to provide ways low-income families can support themselves through training and marketing handmade crafts.

Needs: Bars of bath soap, dark-colored bath towels, toothpaste and brushes, shampoo, wide-tooth combs, fingernail clippers, adhesive bandages, food for lunch program for low-income program participants, working copying and printing equipment and supplies, tall metal or fiberglass extension ladder, aluminum frame windows for greenhouse, a van, free use of storage space for donated items near downtown Fort Wayne; volunteers always welcome

Drop-off: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by appointment

Homebound Meals (On Wheels) Inc., 611 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-422-3296

Purpose: To enhance the health and quality of life of our homebound community by the delivery of hot nutritional meals and the visits from our volunteer drivers

Needs: 48-quart food coolers soft sided or on wheels, copy paper and financial support

Drop-off: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Interfaith Missions (The Lighthouse), 500 W. Business 30, Columbia City, IN 46725

Phone: 260-244-5266

Purpose: Faith-based program that promotes self sufficiency and provides support and resources to the homeless. Mission statement: To meet the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of homeless individuals and families in the Whitley County area.

Needs: Refrigerator, gift cards for groceries stores like Wal-Mart, Kroger, Aldi, or any other gift cards for items such as haircuts, gas, etc., cleaning supplies and laundry detergent, books, children’s toys, toiletries, craft supplies

Drop-off: Times are flexible, staff at the shelter daily

Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network, 2925 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne

Phone: 458-9772

Purpose: To serve homeless families by providing emergency shelter, meals, skill development, employment assistance and compassionate, comprehensive professional support as families move from crisis to self-sufficiency

Needs: Newborn to size 6 – sturdy tote/recycling bags, diapers; from birth to age 12 – new toys, games and manipulatives that promote learning; for teens – new sports-related items; for families – winter coats for children and adults, new twin sheet sets and blankets; for holiday gifts – gift cards, cash donation or adopt a family that enters the shelter in December after registration has closed for other adoption programs; Just Neighbors will provide family’s wish list

Drop-off: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The League, 5821 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-441-0551

Purpose: To provide and promote opportunities that empower people with disabilities to achieve their potential.

Needs: Two bariatric-sized manual wheelchairs, a twin-sized bed (any style) with box spring and mattress, bookshelves of any size and type for advocacy programs, size 3X and 4X women’s winter coats, trivia-type games, an electric hot dog roasting machine, a cotton candy-making machine, any used books and a bookcase.

Drop-off: Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ask for Judy Loomis

The Literacy Alliance, 1005 W. Rudisill Blvd., Suite 307, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-426-7323

Purpose: The Literacy Alliance helps adults to improve their educational attainment and achieve their high school equivalency diplomas (formerly GED).

Needs: Pencils, highlighters, dry erase markers, file folders, pocket folders, college-ruled note paper, new or gently used books for leisure reading, including books for young adults, official TASC calculators, measurement and geometry manipulatives, file folders, Post-it notes, paper for photocopier.

Drop-off: Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.