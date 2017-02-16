Check to boost 211 service center

The United Way of Allen County got a $50,000 check from Indiana Michigan Power for the United Way 211 service center.

The check, on behalf of the AEP Foundation, will be used to improve the technology of the center and upgrade the website to handle the continuous increase in traffic, a statement from the United Way of Allen County said today.

The United Way 211 service center helps residents to find needed resources, from utility assistance to eldercare to signing up for free tax assistance, and operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Residents can call, text or go online.

The center received more than 40,000 calls in 2016, with an average call length of about six minutes, the statement said.

“Our ability to perform this work depends on financial assistance from companies like I&M and the AEP Foundation. We are grateful for their support of 211 and the work of the United Way,” United Way President and CEO David Nicole said.