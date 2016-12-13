Photos by Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
ABOVE: Local photographer and trail enthusiast Denny Beck takes photos of bicyclists crossing the historic Wells Street Bridge during a Monday afternoon photo shoot that was organized by the Fort Wayne Trails.
RIGHT: Instead of trying to navigate the slippery trails on his bike, Jasper Hall, 10, decides to walk it back to the historic Wells Street Bridge after getting his picture taken during Monday’s photo shoot.
December 13, 2016 1:01 AM
Chilly photo shoot at historic Wells Street Bridge
