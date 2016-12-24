Chinese Christmas goods enhance US economy, too

Economic impact $1.1 billion: The value of U.S. imports of Christmas tree ornaments from China between January and September 2016. Imports from China led the way with 92 percent of the total imports of Christmas tree ornaments. $346 million: The value of U.S. imports of Christmas tree lights from China between January and September 2016. Christmas tree lights imported from China accounted for 87 percent of the total imports for that product. 560: The number of locations nationwide that primarily produced dolls, toys and games in 2014, an increase of 15 locations from 2013 (545); they employed 6,215 workers in the pay period including March 12, a decrease of 323 employees from 2013 (6,538). California led the nation with 93 establishments. $392 million: The value of U.S. imports of tapered candles in 2015. Most of these came from Vietnam, representing more than 35 percent of America’s imported tapered candles, followed by Canada with 24 percent. Sources: U.S. Census Bureau, International Trade Statistics

Debbie Ferguson works in a small, southern Indiana town where you can assume some of the money that changes hands is a result of its association to jolly Saint Nick.

The Santa Claus Christmas Store – on North Kringle Place – sells tree ornaments May through December.

Ferguson is pretty certain some of the ornaments are from China. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau this week, the value of U.S. imports of Christmas tree ornaments from China in the first nine months of the year was $1.1 billion.

That’s just one measure of the economic impact of Christmas. Toys are too, naturally. So the last quarter of the year is one of the busiest at Fort Wayne’s Peg Perego USA Inc., which produces ride-on vehicles for adventurous children. But more on that later.

Ornaments from the Christmas Store in Santa Claus can be personalized, Ferguson said. The store has regular patrons from the area and those who venture in just because they can’t resist a holiday purchase in a town named Santa Claus.

“We have a lot of people that are on the interstate and they see the sign for Santa Claus (Indiana) and they stop in,” Ferguson said. “We always have Christmas music playing and it’s just festive.”

The summer months usually draw more traffic to Santa Claus as people visit the Holiday World Theme Park & Splashin’ Safari Water Park.

There’s “not a lot of retail,” said Sherrill Clark, who mentions a Subway sandwich shop, a gas station and notes there are two or three retail stores.

“Our tourist time really isn’t in the winter, it’s in the summer when the park is open,” said Clark, who works at a financial services agency in Santa Claus.

Christmas ornaments are among hundreds of seasonal and other items at Darlington Holiday Warehouse in Fort Wayne. The discount retailer – which prides itself on items for $1.69 – is winding down the three-month season today, closing at 3 p.m. today.

Shoppers who bought ornaments at Darlington might have found some stickers noting they were made in China. But the supply chain is indirect, said Cecilia Purata, a Darlington buyer, who also works as a floor manager and shipping manager.

Many of the items Darlington stocks are bought in the United States at “closeout shows,” often held in cities like Chicago and Las Vegas, Purata said. And some ornaments and other holiday décor are still made in the U.S., she said.

Peg Perego is known for a variety of products. The company’s baby division produces car seats, strollers and related items, but there aren’t really seasonal swings with those lines.

The Toy Division that produces ride-on vehicles generates about 60 percent of the company’s business from September through December, Erica Tun, the marketing manager said.

“It’s definitely seasonal business, toys,” Tun said. “We do (also) have that bump in the summer with ours being ride-on toys.”

Peg Perego normally employs about 100, but in ramping up to produce for the Christmas holiday season, employment may range from 250 to 300, Tun said.

The privately owned company doesn’t release revenue, but the website Manta, where small businesses can provide information, indicates revenue is $20 million to $50 million.

Peg Perego’s ride-on vehicles include a Polaris Slingshot, a Case IH Lil Tractor & Trailer and a John Deere Gator XUV, which is in high demand.

“It’s been a top toy for us and for Wal-Mart,” Tun said. “I think it does very well.”

And Peg Perego’s toys are primarily made in the U.S.

