Christmas at the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital

Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Worker Logan Eicher gives dog Wrigley a shot of glucose while staying at Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital during Christmas on Sunday. The hospital is the only critical care animal hospital open after hours and on holidays in a two-hour radius. VIDEO & GALLERY
