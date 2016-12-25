Christmas at the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Worker Logan Eicher gives dog Wrigley a shot of glucose while staying at Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital during Christmas on Sunday. The hospital is the only critical care animal hospital open after hours and on holidays in a two-hour radius.



Worker Logan Eicher cleans a pair of clippers during his shift at Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital during Christmas on Sunday.





Worker Kristen Drewery puts an e-collar on patient Bella, a cat staying at Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital during Christmas on Sunday.





Worker Logan Eicher, left, and Kristen Drewery work on dog Wrigley who is staying at Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital during Christmas on Sunday.



Worker Kristen Drewery puts an e-collar on patient Bella, a cat staying at Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital during Christmas on Sunday.





Worker Kristen Drewery comforts patient Bella, a cat, before putting an e-collar on her so she won't chew out her suture while staying at Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital during Christmas on Sunday.





Workers including Heather McGiffin, center, work on a dog staying at Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital during Christmas on Sunday.


