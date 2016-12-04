Christmas in the Castle, unescorted

If you go What: Christmas in the Castle When: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday for Senior Day Where: Brookside Mansion at the University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St. Cost: $7 for adults, $3 for children 10 and younger and $5 on Tuesday for seniors 55 and older Website: www.sf.edu/christmas

The Brookside Mansion of Karen Failor's memory is that of a dark library stuffed with books, not the building of opulence she and others toured Sunday during the University of Saint Francis' annual Christmas in the Castle event.

Comparing the mansion to a palace, Failor gushed about its craftsmanship, particularly the woodwork.

"I've never seen such opulence all in one place," the Fort Wayne resident said.

Although the university offers guided tours by appointment during the year, Christmas in the Castle offered visitors the chance to wander the mansion's three floors unescorted.

The event has attracted more than 10,000 people since restoration of the 24,000-square-foot mansion finished in 2010, with nearly 2,900 people attending last year, Christmas at University of Saint Francis coordinator Kimberly Brinneman said.

The building's various rooms - including several bedrooms, a ballroom, a library and a foyer - were decorated for Christmas by local florists and designers. Visitors could vote for their favorite room or area.

Throughout the building, student volunteers and others affiliated with the university shared the building's history with visitors. Built in 1891 - and rebuilt in 1903 after a fire - the mansion served as a summer home for the Bass family.

It now houses offices for university staff and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

As a museum studies major, Saint Francis freshman Bee Kagel, 18, said volunteering for the event fit perfectly with her interests, and she tried to tell visitors as much about the dining room as she could.

"I get a lot of questions," she said.

As people peeked in the doorway of her office, Sister Marilyn Oliver encouraged them to step inside the former den.

"You have to come in to see the fireplace," she said.

Opening the mansion to the public is a wonderful gift the university can give the community at Christmastime, Oliver said. She added that she is amazed by how many Fort Wayne residents have never been inside.

"They're just amazed at the craftsmanship," she said. "They're amazed at the beauty."

Failor admired the mansion's curved wood, among other features, calling it a work of art.

Her reason for touring the building - a library when she was a student - was simple.

"I came to see this beauty that's been preserved," she said.

