Christmas spirit fills the Courthouse

The Allen County Courthouse's weekday soundtrack of the routine - people going to court, couples seeking marriage licenses - was replaced over the weekend with a different tune.

Heartland Sings, the only professional vocal ensemble in northeast Indiana, presented four performances of its "The Spirit of Christmas" concert, two each on Saturday and Sunday.

As the audience arrived for the 5 p.m. Sunday show, Heartland Sings general manager Eric Miller said the concert offered a change of pace from the bustle that often accompanies the holiday season. It offered attendees a chance to relax and enjoy the feelings of Christmas, he said.

"People seem to love it," Miller said.

For about an hour, nearly 30 singers performed more than a dozen carols, including "Away in a Manger," "Silent Night" and "O Holy Night," from the rotunda's second floor, their voices filling the seating areas on each of the three floors.

Maestro Robert Nance said singers like performing at the Courthouse because its many nooks and crannies, angles and hard surfaces work with their voices, resulting in a rich sound that envelops the room.

"The sound is right with you," he said. "It just surrounds you."

Miller agreed, saying the space lends itself to a cappella singing and a big, full choral sound.

"You can't reproduce it in a studio," Miller said.

He said this marked Heartland Sings' third Christmas at the courthouse, a venue the group knew it had to return to after performing another concert in the space several years ago.

The performances also are a way to showcase the courthouse's beauty, Miller said, recognizing that people might only visit the building for such business as jury duty.

Audience member Irene Ingle, 15, who attended both Sunday performances, said the concert was "such a beautiful use" of the courthouse, which was particularly picturesque when snow began falling during the 2 p.m. show.

The Bluffton teen said she attended the concerts in support of her choir director at Bluffton High School, Randi Simons, an alto in the chorus.

"I just love to see her perform," she said.

