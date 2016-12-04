Christmas tea captivates Swinney visitors

Jessica Keathley just loves old-fashioned things and antiques and learning history, so she returned this year for Christmas tea at the Swinney Homestead.

Keathley, from Fort Wayne, was there with her friend and fellow special education teacher Victoria Williams to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the tea.

While they thought about bringing their spouses, they decided against it. After all, the event was called “At Home With the Swinney Sisters,” so it just felt more like a ladies’ day out.

About 40 people took in the Victorian-style Christmas tree while listening to the Hearthstone Ensemble sing. Guests sipped syllabub from dainty glass cups, served from a large silver punch bowl.

Inside the kitchen, busy with the tea preparation were members of Settlers Inc., a group dedicated to preserving and teaching Victorian and early-American arts and history, according to its brochure. The group, which has about 80 members, is responsible for the upkeep of the Swinney home, originally built in the 1840s and then added on to.

This was their third tea in two days, they said, and by the end, members would serve more than 100 people. Plates of cheese, crackers, olives and other canapes were placed on the tables while a spread of sweet treats tempted at the buffet. Meringues and mints, peanut brittle and bourbon balls, snickerdoodles and strawberry cakes were on platters and cake stands. Fruitcake and lavender sugar cookies were also served.

The Swinney sisters opened up their home to the community during the holiday, members said. Their lifestyle would have been the envy of many people. A chauffeured car to Chicago. Servants. Laundresses. Caterers.

But they were also a generous family.

The Settlers eagerly talk about the Swinney sisters, as though they might have known them, even though the last two died in the 1920s, they said.

The organization would also love new members as they worry over the house and its furnishings.

“You can’t save history if you don’t pass it on,” said Linda Huge, a member and a history teacher for Southwest Allen County Schools who’s been teaching for 40 years.

The Settlers have invested $1 million in this homestead, Huge added.

There are those who appreciate that, including Keathley and Williams.

“(We want to) support the effort they put into restoring this house,” Williams said, “and all they’ve done for West Central.”

