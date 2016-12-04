Christmas tree farms fading out

Some local families kick off the holidays by driving to a nearby Christmas tree farm and picking out the perfect evergreen. They cut down the tree, take it home, then light and decorate it.

Although the process sounds outdated to some, to others it presents an opportunity to make some old-fashioned family memories.

The National Christmas Tree Association is hoping the latter attitude spreads. And to nudge along the process, the Colorado industry group is launching its first-ever marketing campaign this year. It hopes to turn millennial parents into tree-cutting converts.

But even if local families are interested, it’s becoming harder to find Christmas tree farms in northeast Indiana.

The number of Christmas trees harvested in Indiana dropped by more than half in the decade from 2002 to 2012, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The number of operations selling those trees declined by 29 percent during the same period.

St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm, 9801 St. Joe Road, opened for the season on the day after Thanksgiving.

This year, the farm sold the most trees during that three-day weekend than ever since Mike and Judy Reifen­berg bought the business in 1999.

One reason might be that some other area operations have closed in recent years.

Pines of Leo in Auburn, Evergreen Acres in New Haven and Devil’s 40 Tree Farm in Churubusco have all closed.

Booth’s Tree Farm in Orland is among the operations welcoming customers this year. Koontz Tree Farm in Fort Wayne is blaming a limited selection of trees for its decision to allow only a few people to shop – and chop – there this year.

Mike Reifenberg said some competitors have retired. He and his wife, who are in their late 50s, are among the younger members of the Indiana Christmas Tree Growers Association.

“It’s an aging group,” he added.

Tim O’Connor, executive director of national association, checked his database and found seven operations within 75 miles of Fort Wayne. It’s unclear, however, how far families are willing to drive to harvest their own tree.

“There are production cycles,” he said. “A few years ago, there were too many trees.”

Although live Christmas tree sales have exceeded $1 billion a year nationally for the past decade, when a tree farm fails to generate a robust profit, the owner might be not able to afford planting new seedlings, O’Connor said. That cuts into future crops.

“The story is different from farm to farm,” he said about the loss of almost 2,000 operations nationwide over a decade. “Today, the people who are in the industry are the ones who survived” the Great Recession and other setbacks.

O’Connor remains optimistic.

This is the first year his members have a marketing budget paid for with a checkoff program, similar to the ones beef and pork producers use. The Christmas Tree Promotion Board is rolling out an online marketing campaign that it hopes is clever enough to go viral.

“We’re trying to reach a national audience at the busiest, the loudest, the craziest time of year,” O’Connor said. “We think our content is highly shareable online.”

When they bought St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm 17 years ago, the Reifenbergs had four young sons – the oldest was 14 – and they wanted the kids to have more room than they did in their subdivision.

Planting seedlings – 2,500 to 4,000 a year – and selling to the public helped keep the kids busy.

“It was kind of a built-in job for all the boys,” said Mike Reifenberg, who works full time in Raytheon’s finance department.

The couple don’t do landscaping in the summer or open a pumpkin patch in the fall. They just keep 25 to 30 acres planted in Scotch pine, white pine, Fraser fir, Canaan fir and Douglas fir trees.

“That’s all we can handle,” he said.

Well, that and wreaths, ornaments, lights and tree stands.

On weekends, St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm plays holiday music as workers offer customers free hot chocolate and rides to the tree fields on a retrofitted tractor made to look like a train.

Workers shake out any dead needles from the tree before baling it tightly so it’s easier to transport and carry into the house. Only one of the four grown Reifenberg boys still lives in town and helps out during the holiday season.

The operation is open daily through Dec. 18 – or until it sells out of trees ready to be harvested. It takes a tree seven to 15 years to grow to full size.

With acres of trees to choose from, the Reifenbergs can select the biggest, fullest, greenest evergreen every year. There’s just one tiny snag.

Judy loves Fraser firs. But Mike prefers Douglas firs because of their fragrance.

The family tree is almost always a Fraser.

