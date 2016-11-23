City OKs riverbank project to avoid losing $50,000 grant

The Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday night stared down the prospect of losing $50,000 in grant money and approved a $647,000 appropriation for a riverbank stabilization project.

Al Moll, executive director of the city’s parks and recreation department, told the council the city would “sacrifice” $50,000 in grants if it didn’t get started on the project, part of the master plan for Riverfront development.

The project received $180,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Great Lakes Commission, said Alec Johnson, parks superintendent of landscape and horticulture.

The Great Lakes Commission is an interstate compact agency involving the eight states that border the Great Lakes with participation by two Canadian provinces, Ontario and Quebec.

Johnson said the scope of the riverbank work includes removing invasive species, a job that has been under way this year using volunteers. Native species will be planted next spring after flood season.

So-called weed trees along the river also will be removed. Those are chiefly a species known as Tree of Heaven, a notorious invader from China also known by its scientific name, Ailanthus altissima.

A fast grower and prolific producer of seeds, the tree secretes a chemical that prevents or kills plants around it, including native species, according to The Nature Conservancy.

Work will start on the east bank of the St. Marys River near the Old Fort and extend to Headwaters Park, Moll said. The project should get underway shortly and extend through the first part of 2017, he said.

The project areas were chosen because they were areas “where erosion is critical to address,” Johnson said.

The contract is with Ottenweller Contracting, Fort Wayne. Earth Source Inc. of Fort Wayne will handle replanting the banks with native plants.

Geoff Paddock, D-5th, executive director of Headwaters Park, said that particularly on the Barr Street side of the park, bank erosion is “chipping away” at sidewalk areas, which may someday collapse without intervention.

Paddock said he appreciated the staging of the projects so they won’t interfere with high-traffic events at the park. Headwaters is a popular festival venue.

To pass the measure, the council suspended its rules to in order to introduce, discuss and vote at the same meeting. The measure passed unanimously.

rsalter@jg.net