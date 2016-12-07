City Utilities touts Aqua takeover

City Utilities customers in southwest Fort Wayne have saved almost $250 each since the agency took over water service from Aqua Indiana in late 2015, utility officials said Wednesday.

City Utilities has added more than 13,700 new customers, saving a combined $2.5 million, said Justin Brugger, City Utilities' chief financial officer. Since City Utilities purchased water service infrastructure on Fort Wayne's north side in 2008, former Aqua Indiana customers have saved a collective $10 million, Brugger said.

"For example, in the Pine Valley neighborhood, a typical resident saves $2,300 over eight years with our service," Brugger said. "That's money ... staying in their pocket and recirculating in our local economy."

The final group of customers were transferred from Aqua Indiana to City Utilities in October 2015. Purchasing the infrastructure from Aqua Indiana took 10 years and cost the city about $63 million. Utility officials say former Aqua Indiana customers enjoy better water pressure and higher quality water at a lower cost.

Because of the acquisition, City Utilities has been able to double the service area on Fort Wayne's north side, with potential for further growth, Brugger said.

"This not only serves our residents but it serves our hospitals, hotels, nursing homes, apartment complexes and other large utility users in this area," Brugger said. "This economic expansion would have been much more difficult without City Utilities purchasing the (water infrastructure)."

City Utilities Director Kumar Menon said the Aqua Indiana acquisition represents a victory for public-sector utilities.

"While the rest of the country and many across the state are looking at privatizing their utility programs, we're looking at acquiring these private-sector programs and benefiting the customers," Menon said. "Providing better service, better cost, better value for customers."

