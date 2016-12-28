City airport keeps it simple

A trip through Fort Wayne International Airport won’t generate any perception that there’s a potential for a shopping extravaganza.

The dining and retail options are pretty basic: Samuel Adams Brewhouse. Seattle’s Best Coffee. The Fort Wayne Marketplace Gift Shop.

But those options seem to meet the need for now.

“Our retail activities are much smaller than some of the larger airports, where they really are sometimes almost like a mini mall,” said Robin Strasser, director of administration and finance for Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority.

So travelers can have a burger and a beer at the brewhouse or an espresso and light snacks at the coffee shop. At the marketplace gift shop, they can find basic necessities such as toiletries, or some DeBrand Fine Chocolates to satisfy a sweet tooth or maybe even a Vera Bradley item.

“We do try to stock things that are made in Fort Wayne or that represent Fort Wayne or our region,” Strasser said.

“We’re always looking at how can we do things differently or how can we do them better,” she said, “but I don’t know if the support would be there to support more than one gift shop or restaurant.”

Fort Wayne’s airport emplaned 359,051 passengers in 2015 and is on track to meet or exceed that for 2016, Strasser said.

The airport has one contract with First Class Concessions, which runs all three retail operations. Managers with First Class Concessions were not available for comment Tuesday afternoon. But Strasser said last week that about $17,000 this year will come from the retail concessions.

The airport’s overall operating budget for 2017 is $17.4 million. Retail tenants pay rent based on sales.

“Every little bit helps,” Strasser said.

