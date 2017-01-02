 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

  • Photos by Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Adam Garland was one of the last swimmers in the water Sunday at the annual Polar Bear Plunge in the St. Joseph River at Johnny Appleseed Park.

  • Terri Stumpf is all smiles after her first Polar Bear Plunge. Stumpf was celebrating her 65th birthday on Sunday in a very chilly way.

  • Swimmers, many in costume, head for the water and just as quickly reverse course. The water temperature was a balmy 37 degrees.
January 02, 2017 1:02 AM

City celebrates chilly tradition

