Adam Garland was one of the last swimmers in the water Sunday at the annual Polar Bear Plunge in the St. Joseph River at Johnny Appleseed Park.
Terri Stumpf is all smiles after her first Polar Bear Plunge. Stumpf was celebrating her 65th birthday on Sunday in a very chilly way.
Swimmers, many in costume, head for the water and just as quickly reverse course. The water temperature was a balmy 37 degrees.
January 02, 2017 1:02 AM
City celebrates chilly tradition
