City celebrates straightened road

The city of Fort Wayne on Thursday celebrated a section of Maumee Avenue that was straightened.

The work removed a sharp curve that had been the site of more than 50 accidents since 2005, a statement from the city said today.

The straightening of the curve was done to improve safety near the Indiana Tech campus, the statement said, and the school purchased and donated property to make the improvement possible.

John Nuckols Memorial Park now sits on the north side of Maumee Avenue. Before the work, the park was split by the road.