City parks board pans guns idea

As the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department continues to look into a city councilman’s proposal to remove language from the city code forbidding firearms from city parks, officials say they have been fielding inquiries about whether the parks are safe.

During Thursday’s parks board meeting, Commissioner Pamela Kelly said she’s received messages from residents who are concerned for the safety of their children if firearms are allowed in city parks.

“I have not received one message in support of people being allowed to carry weapons (in parks),” Kelly said. “It also raises the issue of if we allow people to carry guns, what about BB guns and paintball guns and all those other things that could be dangerous to children.”

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, an amendment to the city code regarding parks was proposed by Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, that would remove firearms from a list of items banned from city parks, which include fireworks, BB guns and paintball guns.

Arp said the change would bring city ordinance into line with state law, which prohibits municipalities from regulating the ownership and carrying of firearms.

State law does allow cities to prohibit residents from carrying guns in courthouses or buildings such as Citizens Square.

Parks Director Al Moll said the department’s position is that the parks are a safe place and that the department discourages people from bringing weapons to city parks. Moll said he’s also received inquiries from residents concerned about the proposal and pledged to update the board at a later date after following up with officials from Mayor Tom Henry’s administration.

