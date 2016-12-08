City parks board to consider riverfront development designs

Fort Wayne's Riverfront Advisory Committee recommended Tuesday that the Fort Wayne Park Board approve final designs for Phase One of the city's Riverfront Development project.

The Parks Board will consider the recommendation at its meeting this afternoon.

Updated designs feature changes and refinements to the park's planned Tree Canopy Trail, Superior Street Gardens, children's play area, pavilion, river access inlet, Harrison Street Bridge, and an entry feature on the St. Marys River's south bank.

