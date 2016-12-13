City plans $25 million in street work

Fort Wayne city officials on Monday celebrated $25 million worth of street and road improvements in 2016, while outlining plans for the same investment in 2017.

More than 500 projects were completed this year across more than 140 neighborhoods.

Street, sidewalk and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps were made in the Eagle Lake, Eagle Creek, Arlington Park, Hoevelwood, Hickory Grove, Casselwood Terrance, Tower Heights and Village Green neighborhoods.

Attractive streets and roads, Mayor Tom Henry said, play a vital role in attracting people to Fort Wayne.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is draw more and more people into our community,” Henry said. “Not only to possibly call Fort Wayne home and for potential employers to invest in our community, but we also want to encourage visitors to Fort Wayne.”

Well-maintained streets, curbs, sidewalks and lights will leave a lasting good impression on visitors, who may be enticed to return, Henry said.

With another $25 million planned for next year, work will continue on the city’s major thoroughfares and neighborhood streets, Henry said, as will improvements to Fort Wayne’s trail system. The city has trail improvements planned for the southern parts of the city, as well as focus on completing the trail loop originating in New Haven.

City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he is pleased with the investments made this year.

“I hope this is a funding stream we can keep going, because this is very important,” Paddock said. “Infrastructure improvements are one of the most important things we can do, next to maybe law enforcement and public safety and it’s really appreciated in our neighborhoods.”

