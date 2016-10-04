City pursuing control of ambulance services

The Fort Wayne Fire Department wants to become the operator of local ambulance services, the City of Fort Wayne announced today.

The department will pursue becoming the operator of local services to enhance emergency medical services to the public, a statement said.

The fire department has been assisting emergency services for 30 years and the decision to take over the operation is to have the most efficient care possible, the city said.

The city hopes to maximize productivity by providing services to all Allen County and assuming control of all of Three Rivers Ambulance Authority's equipment and assets, the statement said.

TRAA would be dissolved, and all current employees of TRAA and Paramedics Plus would be offered positions with the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

The city hopes to enter into a cooperation agreement with Allen County to place countywide ambulance services under the direction of the Fort Wayne Fire Department. If the county agrees to the arrangement, an ordinance would be submitted to City Council for approval.

