City warns of sewage overflows

Fort Wayne city officials have issued a combined sewer overflow warning today.

The affected CSO waterways include:

* St. Joseph River from Coliseum Boulevard to the confluence of the Maumee River

* St. Mary's River from Airport Expressway to the confluence of the Maumee River

* Maumee River from the confluence of the St. Joseph River and the St. Mary's River through the city of New Haven to the Platter Road bridge over the Maumee River in Milan Township.

* Spy Run Creek

Residents are reminded to avoid direct contact with water in any of the affected waterways as sewage-contaminated water could cause illness.