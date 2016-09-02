Clocking in for cause

Rakes and weed-whackers in hand, about a half-dozen employees of Trelleborg Sealing Solutions left behind their typical fields of work for an actual field Thursday morning.

A systems analyst, IT professional and a product engineer were among those who volunteered to clean up a recently mowed shoreline at Eagle Marsh so it could be replanted with milkweed to nourish the caterpillars that become monarch butterflies.

The Earth-friendly project was part of United Way’s annual Day of Caring, when employees and schoolchildren from the Fort Wayne area contribute skills or manual labor to assist area nonprofits.

More than 1,600 people in 65 teams participated in the event this year, up from about 1,000 last year, United Way officials said.

Some volunteers went out of their comfort zone, while others picked projects that played right into their strengths.

A half-dozen union carpenters from Fort Wayne Local 232 tore down and rebuilt a storage shed at the YMCA’s Hodell Acres’ Kekionga Day Camp near the former Elmhurst High School.

Meanwhile, employees of Fort Wayne Metals, which makes wire and metal-on-metal components, worked on a chain-link fence at Blackhawk Community Pool, and fixed some deck chairs while they were at it.

Fifteen students from Leo Junior-Senior High School worked around the horse barn and the cabins at Fort Wayne’s Camp Red Cedar, which offers therapeutic riding programs and camps for children, including those with disabilities.

“They were very hard working and got everything accomplished, and I was able to give them extra tasks because they were so efficient,” said Erica Dice, the camp’s volunteer coordinator and riding instructor.

“And they got to spend some time visiting with the horses.”

At Eagle Marsh, Dani Bradtmiller, preserve and program assistant, used the opportunity to offer a brief primer on the marsh’s role in the area’s ecosystem to nearly two dozen Trelleborg volunteers.

In a parking lot off Engle Road near a new berm built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bradtmiller explained how the area where volunteers stood was once in the Mississippi River watershed but now is the Great Lakes watershed because of the earthen barrier.

The berm, at the height of a 100-year flood, was constructed so that invasive Asian carp found in the Mississippi and streams leading to it don’t use the marsh as a shortcut to the Great Lakes, she explained.

Introduced in the 1970s to filter water in commercial fish farm ponds in Arkansas, the fish escaped into natural waterways via flooding and now they’re outcompeting other fish, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Indiana environmental officials have found carp as far north as the Wabash River, where they could, through a flood, get into the Maumee River, which flows to Lake Erie.

The solution was to move and raise the Continental Divide with the berm, Bradtmiller said.

Eagle Marsh will host an event Oct. 8 when the Continental Divide Trail on top of the berm will be dedicated with a 5K hike, she said.

The job Amy Beck, 36, a Trelleborg inside sales representative, and Naomi Burton, 38, a systems analyst, were engaged in helped the preserve’s staff prepare for its Monarch Festival on Sept. 11. Attendees will be able to plant milkweed at the event.

Neither Beck, who got interested in helping at the marsh after she saw a television program about it on PBS, nor Burton, had ever been to the marsh before.

“I really like the opportunity to be outside in the environment and working with my hands,” Burton said, adding she planned to return.

“I have a son (Cody) who’s in fourth grade, and I think this is something he would really like,” she said.

