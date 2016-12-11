 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

December 11, 2016 11:44 AM

Closings and cancelations for Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016

The following events are canceled for Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016:

  • The Service of Lessons and Carols featuring the Notre Dame Children's Choir at Trinity Episcopal Church has been postponed.

