Coalition plans rally to call for tolerance

A loose coalition of groups with progressive roots are organizing a rally Jan. 21 calling for tolerance in the face of hate speech stirred up during the 2016 campaign season.

Called the Peoples’ Inauguration, the rally will start at 3 p.m. at the Allen County Courthouse downtown. At 4 p.m., an informational meeting is planned at the Allen County Public Library.

The rally will likely draw some of the people who attended the second Call to Community Leaders on Wednesday at El Mexicano News headquarters on Fairfield Avenue. It was organized by Fernando Zapari, publisher of El Mexicano, and Max Montesino, associate professor and director of graduate studies at IPFW.

Zapari and Montesino are joining forces with Sarah Hyndman, a contractual grant writer and former public school teacher, whose reaction to the election prompted her to propose the rally on Facebook.

She was surprised when her Facebook private page elicited 270 responses in a week and thousands more shortly after.

“I was really concerned by what I saw in the election season,” Hyndman told an audience of about 40 people Wednesday. She said there were “sweeping statements about groups” and “policy proposals that were discriminatory.”

She said people want to act collectively rather than individually and that a coalition would be a good way to address issues.

Jeremy Workman and Abby Root of PACT – Peace and Change Together – are working with Hyndman to establish basic rules for the coalition and to give it a name. Those attending Wednesday’s meeting were asked to vote on choices that included People United for the Common Good, People United for Justice and Equality, People United for Peace, and United in Action for the Common Good.

Some advice came from Paul Lagemann, regional director for the office of retiring U.S. Sen. Dan Coats. Lagemann said he will become district director for U.S. Rep.-elect Jim Banks, working with a staff of seven people at the federal building in downtown Fort Wayne.

“We are very excited (to be) working with this group,” Lagemann said at the meeting, adding that the new congressman would be “open to conversation.”

Dr. Gohar Salam, president of the Universal Education Foundation Islamic Center in Fort Wayne, told Lagemann that the group “was very thankful that you are here.”

Constitutionally protected freedom of speech allows nonprofit organizations to participate in such coalitions as long as no party affiliation is declared and there is no campaigning for a particular candidate, Lagemann said.

Hate crimes and hate-related incidents rose sharply just after the election and were documented by groups such as the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Emily Oberlin, director of New Tech Academy at Wayne High School, told the group that students at her school have been fearful since the election.

“Our kids are scared right now,” Oberlin said. “They’re very unsettled and really nervous. They don’t know the legalities.”

One Fort Wayne high school student from Guatemala who wanted to be identified only by his first name, Michael, said the day after the election, he was greeted by classmates who assumed he would be deported and told him they were glad they had social media to keep in touch with him.

“It gets to you,” Michael said. He’s been here since he was 9 years old and plans to attend college here. He’s scared about his application under an Obama administration policy that would allow him to stay.

“I feel like that’s going to end,” Michael said.

A coalition might serve as a contact for someone like him who needs advice, Hyndman said.

Workman plans to establish a website for the as-yet-unnamed coalition.

jduffy@jg.net