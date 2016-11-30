Coats meeting with Trump today

Politico reported Wednesday morning that retiring Indiana Sen. Dan Coats is among the people who will meet with President-elect Donald Trump today at Trump Tower in New York.Coats was mentioned in a three-paragraph blog item that said Trump also will meet today with Gen. John Kelly, former Georgia governor Sonny Purdue and former World Wrestling Entertainment executive Linda McMahon as Trump continues to interview and nominate people for jobs in his Cabinet.Coats' communications director, Matt Lahr, confirmed that Coats is in New York to meet with Trump.Coats "looks forward to speaking with the President-elect about several important issues and thanking him for his work to keep nearly 1,000 jobs in Indiana,” Lahr said in an email.He was referring to the deal announced Tuesday evening by Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence in which Carrier Corp. would retain about 1,000 jobs at its Indianapolis plant. They reportedly were among 1,400 jobs the manufacturer of heating and cooling equipment had planned to move to Mexico.