Cold temps can lead to frozen pipes

Freezing temperatures mean frozen water pipes and meters.

The city of Fort Wayne recommends residents take steps to prevent water damage by running a small stream of water to keep the flow going.

Wrapping pipes that are in unheated garages and crawl spaces will also help prevent pipes from freezing, the city said in a statement.

Knowing where the master valve or main shut-off is also important. If a pipe does break, all the water in the house can be turned off at the master valve. The valve is usually located near where the main water line enters the house.

Open doors below sinks, especially sinks that are against an exterior wall, to allow warm air to reach the pipes.

If a water meter breaks, it is the responsibility of the homeowner, the city said, and the cost of replacing a meter starts at around $130.

If a resident has no water or a meter is frozen, call 311, the city said. If it is after hours, stay on the line for prompts to reach the water maintenance dispatcher.