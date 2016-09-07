Coliseum hiring for the season

The Coliseum, ARAMARK, Leaders Staffing and ESG Security will be accepting applications for part-time seasonal jobs at the Coliseum.

The annual job fair will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday inside the Conference Center, a statement from the Coliseum said today.

Positions that will need to be filled for the season include:

* Ushers;

* Parking lot attendants;

* Porter matrons;

* Housekeeping;

* Ticket office staff;

* Cashier in concessions;

* Catering banquet servers;

* Club seat server;

* Warehouse runner;

* Culinary cook;

* General utility worker;

* Lead cook;

* Premium seating runner;

* Lounge server;

* Electrical and mechanical workers.

Applicants can print the application form the Coliseum's website, at www.memorialcoliseum.com/contact-us/employment-opportunities<http://www.memorialcoliseum.com/contact-us/employment-opportunities>, the statement said.

Applications will also be available at the job fair.

All positions are event based and includes nights, weekends and holidays.