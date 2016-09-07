September 07, 2016 12:09 PM
Coliseum hiring for the season
The Journal Gazette
The Coliseum, ARAMARK, Leaders Staffing and ESG Security will be accepting applications for part-time seasonal jobs at the Coliseum.
The annual job fair will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday inside the Conference Center, a statement from the Coliseum said today.
Positions that will need to be filled for the season include:
* Ushers;
* Parking lot attendants;
* Porter matrons;
* Housekeeping;
* Ticket office staff;
* Cashier in concessions;
* Catering banquet servers;
* Club seat server;
* Warehouse runner;
* Culinary cook;
* General utility worker;
* Lead cook;
* Premium seating runner;
* Lounge server;
* Electrical and mechanical workers.
Applicants can print the application form the Coliseum's website, at www.memorialcoliseum.com/contact-us/employment-opportunities<http://www.memorialcoliseum.com/contact-us/employment-opportunities>, the statement said.
Applications will also be available at the job fair.
All positions are event based and includes nights, weekends and holidays.