Coliseum named among top venues

Memorial Coliseum has been named the No. 4 venue in the world for its size in concert ticket sales, a statement from the Coliseum said today.

The rankings from Venues Today are based on concert and event grosses among similar-sized venues, seating between 10,001 and 15,000 people, from July 16 through Aug. 15, 2016, the statement said.

The Coliseum stands alongside top venues such as the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, the Brisbane (Australia) Entertainment Centre and the Perth (Australia) Arena.

"We had an exceptional summer and looking ahead to the fall and spring event schedule is very encouraging," said Randy L. Brown, executive vice president and general manager.