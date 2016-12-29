Coliseum ranks 11th in ticket sales

The Memorial Coliseum is No. 11 in the world for concert ticket sales, among similar-sized venues, on the Venues Today "Top Stop" rankings for the October-November reporting period. Venues Today focuses primarily on arenas, stadiums and other venue types.

The ranking, released in the December issue of Venues Today, was based on concert and event grosses from Oct. 16 through Nov. 15 as reported to the publication.

The top three venues on the list were the Brisbane (Australia) Entertainment Centre at No. 1; the Perth (Australia) Arena at No. 2 and the SSE Hydro (Glasgow, Scotland) at No. 3.

"We had an exceptional summer and fall and the spring event schedule is very encouraging," said Randy L. Brown, executive vice president and general manager.

This most recent ranking includes the Chris Young concert on Oct. 28, the Casting Crowns concert on Oct. 29, the I Love the 90's concert on Nov. 3, among other events. The rankings are among similar sized venues, seating between 10,001 and 15,000 people.