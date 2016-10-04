Coliseum to expand security room

In the 1990s, Memorial Coliseum ran its security operations out of a 6-foot-by-10-foot closet.

Fast-forward 20 years or so, and now the venue is embarking on a project to remodel and expand so that security workers and equipment have much more room beyond even the 100 or so square feet they occupy now.

Recent Coliseum events, including large concerts and visits by presidential and vice presidential hopefuls, have pointed out the inadequacies of current security facilities – at a time when concerns about patron safety are rising, said Randy Brown, Coliseum executive vice president and general manager, Monday.

Members of the facility’s board of trustees were told about the plans at their meeting last week, as well as plans for an upgrade to the Coliseum’s 25 luxury suites – projects that together have a price tag of $1.4 million.

The security area redo will include expansion that will triple the size now devoted to security monitoring to more than 300 square feet and include a 1,500 square-foot employee training room and some expansion of guest services, Brown said.

The project will bump out part of the wall on the east side of the building, he said.

“Anymore, we’re finding that with Fort Wayne police and state police and sometimes FBI, ATF and even Secret Service, we’re having 8 or 9 people in the (security command) space,” Brown said. “It’s getting cramped.”

The expansion is just one of several measures the venue has taken recently linked to concern about security. Earlier this year, secondary-market ticket sales on Coliseum property were banned. The Coliseum also bought walk-through metal detectors and scanning wands, now being required for some bookings.

As for the rest of the project, Brown said the facility’s suites, purchased by corporate and business interests, are getting a facelift.

“They opened in 2002. They’re 14 years old, and like with things in your house, it’s time for refreshing,” he said, noting new carpet, paint, wall coverings, furniture and refrigerators as the upgrades. The facility has 524 suite seats, which include wait staff service, Brown said.

The $1.4 million for the upgrades and renovations is already budgeted and the projects should be complete by sometime next year, he said.

The facility has a 2017 budget of $6.85 million, up about 4.3 percent from this year’s, Brown said.

Much of the increase is going toward salaries, including hourly workers, because of an increasing difficulty in finding workers for lower-paid positions, he said.

A recent job fair – an event that has attracted 400 to 500 people in the past – attracted only 90, Brown said. Wages now start at $9.10 an hour to start instead of the $8 range, he said.

However, some people who work at the Coliseum are employed by contractors who might have a different starting wage, he added.

Use of the facility is up nearly 5.9 percent this year and use days have increased 34.3 percent, Brown said – largely because the newly opened Conference Center offers more venues for booking events.

“We are so much ahead of where we thought it (the use number) would be. We thought it would be around 200, but it’s gone to in excess of 350,” Brown said. “It’s very good.”

