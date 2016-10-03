Coliseum to upgrade security space, luxury suites

In the 1990s, Memorial Coliseum ran its security operations out of a 6-foot-by-10-foot closet.

Fast-forward 20 or so years, and now the venue is embarking on a project to remodel and expand so that security personnel and equipment have much more room than the 100 or so square feet they have now.

Recent events, including large concerts and visits by a presidential and a vice presidential hopeful, have pointed out the inadequacies of current security facilities -- at a time when concerns about patron safety are rising, Randy Brown, Coliseum executive vice president and general manager, said Monday.

Members of the facility's board of trustees were told about the plans at their meeting last week, as well as plans for an upgrade to the Coliseum's 24 luxury suites -- projects that together have a price tag of $1.4 million.

