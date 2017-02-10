February 10, 2017 11:54 AM
Columbia City, Churubusco get forestry grants
The Journal Gazette
Columbia City anf Churubusco have been awarded urban forestry grants, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said today.
Columbia City is getting $18,315 for tree inventory and urban tree canopy analysis, the DNR's Division of Forestry said in a statement. Churubusco is receiving $5,100 for tree planting projects that target environmental issues.
The grants are among $110,000 statewide to 11 cities, towns and nonprofits, the statement said.