Columbia City, Churubusco get forestry grants

Columbia City anf Churubusco have been awarded urban forestry grants, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said today.

Columbia City is getting $18,315 for tree inventory and urban tree canopy analysis, the DNR's Division of Forestry said in a statement. Churubusco is receiving $5,100 for tree planting projects that target environmental issues.

The grants are among $110,000 statewide to 11 cities, towns and nonprofits, the statement said.