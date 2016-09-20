Commission gives OK for Mission plan

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission on Monday voted to recommend for approval a development plan and rezoning request for the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.

The Rescue Mission is planning to relocate from 301 W. Superior St. to 400 E. Washington Blvd, citing space constraints at its current facility. Rescue Mission officials have said the upgrade will triple the organization’s space.

In order to be used as a homeless shelter, the site must be rezoned from a Downtown Edge designation to Downtown Core – a move that some business and homeowners believe will be detrimental to property values.

Tom Freistroffer, a Fort Wayne councilman who also sits on the plan commission, said when simply considering the appraisal of buildings, the construction of a new building for the Rescue Mission would not be a major factor should property values in the nearby area decline. That does not take into account other human factors associated with such a facility, Frei­stroffer said.

“If I’m doing an appraisal, and the property is run down or if there’s economic obsolescence, negatively that is going to affect the appraisal.” Freistroffer said. “In regards to the Mission, we’re going to have a brand-new building down there that definitely is not going to be a negative influence, I don’t think on the surrounding buildings that are in that area.”

Commissioner Judi Wire, whose husband Dan Wire spoke in opposition to the proposal at the commission’s Sept. 12 public hearing, said the issue isn’t with the facility itself, but with its clientele. Wire referenced a chart containing information about property values in the Wells Street corridor, where the Wires operate a business. That corridor is near the Rescue Mission’s Charis House, a facility for homeless women and children.

“It’s not the facility, it’s the actions of the people that come out of the facility, plus what is drawn around a large facility,” Wire said. “Some of them have addictions and it’s caused an increase in the amount of drug houses. We’ve lost six houses on Marion Street to drugs and prostitution and the school system bought those out because there were complaints from the parents that they didn’t feel safe for their children to walk by those houses.”

The commission voted 7-2 in favor of a “do pass” recommendation, meaning the matter will go before the Fort Wayne City Council for further consideration. Wire and plan commission member Don Schmidt voted against the recommendation.

In other business, the commission approved changes to the city’s southeast area development plan, removing a line that the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority viewed as detrimental to subsidized housing in the area. City officials have said the line as written has caused certain development projects to score lower when applying for tax credits.

The commission also approved a rezoning request and development plan for a mixed-use residential development – called Moving Forward Posterity Scholar House – slated for the former McMillen Apartments site at 4209 Plaza Drive. The rezoning request will allow for development of a child care center and neighborhood development center on the site, in addition to multifamily residential units. The recommendation will also go before the City Council for final approval.

