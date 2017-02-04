Commissioners approve rezoning

The Allen County commissioners wrestled Friday with a rezoning that Republican Commissioner Nelson Peters called “probably one of the stranger requests we’ve had since I’ve been here” as a commissioner.

In the end, the horses won.

Commissioners voted to take the Allen County Plan Commission’s do-pass recommendation and down-zone a 1.1-acre property on Muldoon Road in Pleasant Township from single-family residential, R1, to agricultural, A1.

The decision will allow the owner, Sherri Ross, to have two horses and put up an agricultural-style fence in the front area of her home to allow for pasture.

Michelle Wood, senior planner for the county’s Department of Planning, explained both activities were allowed under the property’s former RS-1 zoning. But the 2014 changes in the zoning ordinance made horses and agriculture not allowed in the property’s new R1 designation.

She said other areas just outside the city of Fort Wayne, especially in the southwest area of the county, may now be “inappropriately zoned” in that they remain farms or metes-and-bounds residential properties that did not become planned residential developments as had been anticipated.

“In this area, there are lots of farms that are nonconforming,” she said of the area around property owned by Ross.

The plan commission voted 8-1 to allow the rezoning to A1, which allows both a residence and farming activities after some neighbors said two horses were too intense for the size of the property and would create mud and dust.

Neighbors complained about the horses and fence because they arrived after the zoning change, Wood said.

Wood said the applicant signed a written commitment not to have any other farm animals beyond the horses – a document that specifically states no cows, pigs, sheep, goats, emus and other livestock would arrive on the property.

The commitment continues with successive owners of the real estate. Two was chosen as the number of horses because of current conditions and a similar former Fort Wayne ordinance that allows that number, Wood said.

Commissioners questioned the extent not changing the zoning would “burden” the applicant if she had to take down the fence and remove the horses. Commissioners also asked whether the health department was concerned about the property, how the zoning would be enforced and if their decision would set a precedent.

Wood said no input was received from health officials, and enforcement would be handled by the planning department on a complaint basis, as are other disputes, and all sides would have recourse in the courts.

She added the decision would not be precedent-setting as the plan commission can make decisions on a case-by-case basis.

Peters ultimately moved the rezoning be approved, and the measure passed 2-0, with Republican Therese Brown voting in favor and Republican Linda Bloom absent.

“I’ve struggled (on this one) candidly,” Peters said. “I hate to get in the middle of these things.”

In other business, the commissioners approved rezoning 15.8 acres on the south and west ends of Sawmill Road outside Grabill from agricultural A1 to general industrial I2 to allow for an expansion of Our Country Home, a maker of cabinetry for retail and trade-show use.

They also approved a bid award of $1,947,456 for a concrete-street reconstruction program for several roadways in the Havenwood housing development west of Woodburn.

Bill Hartman, Allen County Highway Department director, said $1 million will come from the state as part of the Community Crossings grant program, which works to repair infrastructure.

The project bid, he said, came in slightly under expectations.

Commissioners also approved several speed limit postings that Hartman said were requested for safety reasons by contractors working on the Bass Road project.

Commissioners questioned why eastbound Wyburn Road would be posted at 30 mph 900 feet east of Sampson Road while the westbound limit was requested at 45 mph, saying the difference might confuse drivers. Hartman said after the meeting that if the discrepancy is in error, it will be corrected.

Other postings approved as part of the project are a 35 mph limit on Bass Road from Shakespeare Boulevard to Hillegas Road and a 45 mph limit on eastbound Sampson Road 1,000 feet north of Wyburn Road.

The commissioners also appointed Andrew Abbring, a Pleasant Township resident who works in the medical device industry, to the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals.

He replaces Vince Buchanan, who recently resigned, citing work commitments.

