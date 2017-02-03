Commissioners reduce zoning for property, allowing 2 horses

The Allen County Commissioners this morning wrestled with a down-zoning that Republican Commissioner Nelson Peters called "probably one of the stranger requests we've had since I became a commissioner."

In the end, the horses won.

Commissioners voted to take the Allen County Plan Commission's do-pass recommendation and down-zone a 1.1-acre property on Muldoon Road in Pleasant Township from single family residential (R1) to Agricultural (A1).

The decision will allow the owner, Sherri Ross, to have two horses and put up an agricultural-style fence in the front area of her home to allow for pasture.

Michelle Wood, senior planner for the county's Department of Planning, explained both activities were allowed under the property's former RS-1 zoning. But the 2014 changes in the zoning ordinance made horses and agriculture not allowed in its new R1 designation.

She said other areas just outside the city of Fort Wayne, especially in the southwest area of the county, may now be "inappropriately zoned" in that they remain farms or metes-and-bounds residential areas that did not become planned residential developments as had been anticipated.

"In this area, there are lots of farms that are nonconforming," she said of the area around property owned by Ross.

The plan commission voted 8-1 to allow the rezoning to A1, which allows both a residence and farming activities after neighbors said they thought two horses were too intense for the size of the property and would create mud and dust.

Neighbors complained about the horses and fence because they arrived after the zoning change, Wood said.

Wood said the applicant signed a written commitment not to have any other farm animals beyond the horses -- a document that specifically states no cows, pigs, sheep, goats, emus and other livestock would arrive on the property.

The commitment continues with the real estate. Two was chosen as the number of horses because of current conditions and a similar former Fort Wayne ordinance allows that number, Wood said.

Commissioners questioned the extent not changing the zoning would "burden" the applicant financially if she had to take down the fence and remove the horses. Commissioners also asked whether the health department was concerned about the property, how the zoning would be enforced and if their decision would set a precedent.

Wood said no input was received from health officials, and enforcement would be handled by the planning department on a complaint basis and all sides would have recourse in the courts.

She added the decision would not be precedent-setting as the commission can make decisions on a case-by-case basis.

Peters ultimately moved the rezoning be approved, and the measure passed 2-0, with Republican Therese Brown voting in favor and Republican Linda Bloom absent.

"I've struggled (on this one) candidly," Peters said. "I hate to get in the middle of these things."

