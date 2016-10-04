Photos by Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
ABOVE: Members of local law enforcement and fire departments stand at attention as the honor guard salutes the funeral procession for local activist Linda Vandeveer on Monday at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial on Wells Street. Vandeveer and her husband, Jerry, worked to clean up crime and helped build the memorial, paying tribute to police and firefighters who died in the line of duty.
RIGHT: Jerry Vandeveer, left, hugs Fort Wayne Fraternal Order of Police President Mitchell McKinney as McKinney talks about his friend Linda Vandeveer during her funeral services Monday at the First Assembly of God on Washington Center Road. Family, friends, police officers, firefighters and local officials said their goodbyes to the community activist after she lost her battle with cancer Thursday.
Community activist Linda Vandeveer laid to rest
