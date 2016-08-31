Community gets large thank-you card



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Jerry and Linda Vandeveer put up a billboard on North Clinton Street to thank the community for their support of Linda, who is battling cancer. “We couldn’t buy enough cards to thank everyone, so this is the perfect way to let everyone know we love and thank them for their support,” Jerry said in a email to The Journal Gazette. The couple own the Wood Shack antiques store on Fairfield Avenue, are longtime advocates for the Baker-Fairfield Neighborhood and were instrumental in creating the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial. In July, they were named Sagamores of the Wabash.