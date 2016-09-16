Community health fair set

United Way of Allen County and Organized Labor have scheduled their annual Community Health Fair for 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 7 at Turnstone, 3320 N. Clinton St.

The Community Health Fair is provided by United Way, AFL-CIO Community Services and Parkview Occupational Health. Everyone 18 and older is encouraged to attend for free blood pressure, hearing and vision screenings.

Blood pressure and vision screenings are available free. Bone density tests are available for $5. Comprehensive wellness profile packages are available starting at $22. Participants must fast 12 hours before the blood test (if necessary, please take required medications).

During the event, Parkview Occupational Health will give flu shots for $28 and Pneumonia vaccines for $70. Medicare patients will not be charged for these immunizations; please provide your Medicare card for billing purposes.

Participants who plan on receiving a vaccination or test should wear garments with sleeves that can easily be rolled up past the elbow. In addition to the vaccinations and tests, 30 different community organizations will be on hand to provide additional health-related information and resources.

For more information, contact Mike Bynum of the United Way of Allen County at (260) 469-4013.