Concordia mourns volunteer rifle coach

The Concordia Lutheran High School community is mourning the loss of a longtime volunteer who died in a house fire Monday.

Joseph Thomas, 65, served as the school’s freshman rifle team coach and assistant varsity rifle coach for the last 15 years.

Thomas died of smoke inhalation and burns at his home on Penrose Drive. He was found in the crawl space after the fire was extinguished.

The JROTC cadets and instructors Alan Conrad and John Sheaffer issued a joint statement Wednesday about his contributions to the school.

“His love of shooting sports drove him over the years to introduce shooting sports to hundreds of CLHS cadets along with training several competitive rifle shooters and coaching them to state and national level awards in Three Position Air Rifle, International Air Rifle and Small-Bore Rifle competitions,” the statement said.

“Joe was a kind and compassionate man who was always willing to mentor and assist cadets who struggled at Concordia Lutheran High School. His love and compassion touched many over the years.”

Former Concordia student Jeremy Douds, now a high school junior in Alabama, recalled how Thomas would talk with him and others in the JROTC room at least once a week, giving the students life lessons or advice to boost their confidence.

“One thing he said, not exact words, was that if you never try, then you will never succeed,” Douds wrote in a Facebook message. “He always found a way to put it into context during class just by watching … what students were doing and then using that as an example.”

Thomas’ funeral is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Ave., with calling one hour before. Calling is also set for 5 to 7 p.m. today at Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road.

Memorials may be made to the Concordia Lutheran High JROTC program or to Holy Cross Outreach for Veterans.

