Concordia vs Homestead Girls Sectional Soccer

Concordia's Emily Gutman, left, and Homestead's Abby Adams battle for position on the ball during the championship match of the Homestead Sectional on Thursday.



Homestead goal keeper Nicole Gerber dives to make a save against Concordia Lutheran on Thursday in the championship of the Homestead Sectional.



A rainbow appears in the northern sky as Homestead goal keeper Nicole Gerber waits for the action to come her way during the championship match of the Homestead Sectional against Concordia Lutheran on Thursday.



Concordia's Rachel Widenhofer jumps in celebration as the Cadets run out to meet her at midfield after Widenhofer scored the game-winning goal in the penalty-kick round to beat Homestead and win the Homestead Sectional championship on Thursday. The teams played to a scoreless tie in regulation and two overtime periods before Concordia outscored Homestead 4-3 in penalty kicks.



Concordia's Rachel Widehofer, left, and Homestead's Nadia Bedwell try to get a foot on the ball on a Homestead throw-in during the second half of the Homestead Sectional championship on Thursday. Widenhofer later scored the game-winning goal in the overtime penalty kick round to give the Cadets teh sectional title.



Concordia's Kennedy Steele heads the ball near midfield on a Homestead goal kick during the first half of the Homestead Sectional championship on Thursday. After a scoreless regulation and two overtime periods, Concordia outscored Homestead 4-3 in penalty kicks to win the championship.



Concordia's Sydney Kemme Nash, center left, and Natalie Smith, center right, hug Rachel Widenhofer as the rest of the Cadets run out to meet them at midfield after Widenhofer scored the game-winning penalty-kick goal to beat Homestead for the Homestead Sectional championship on Thursday. The teams played to a scoreless tie in regulation and two overtime periods before Concordia outscored Homestead 4-3 in penalty kicks to win the title.



Homestead's Abby Adams, center left, tries to get a shot off as Concordia goal keeper Natalie Smith goes up to grab the ball on a Homestead corner kick on Thursday during the championship game of the Homestead Sectional.



Homestead goal keeper Nicole Gerber, right, pulls the ball away as Concordia's Rachel Widenhofer streaks in for a shot attempt during the second half of the Homestead Sectional championship on Thursday. Widenhofer later beat Gerber in the overtime penalty kick round to give the Cadets a 4-3 win after the teams played to a scoreless tie in regulation and two overtime periods.



Concordia's Emily Gutman, right, heads the ball away from Homestead's Nadia Bedwell in the second half of the championship game of the Homestead Sectional on Thursday. After a scoreless regulation and two overtime periods, Concordia outscored Homestead 4-3 in penalty kicks to win the sectional title.



Homestead's Michaela Godfrey, left, heads the ball away from Concordia's Jocquelyn Plothow during the first half of the Homestead Sectional championship game on Thursday.



Concordia goal keeper Natalie Smith, right, jumps to knock a Homestead shot over the crossbar for a second-half save on Thursday in the championship match of the Homestead Sectional. Smith later benefited from a shot off the post and a missed shot to help the Cadets win the sectional title, outscoring Homestead 4-3 in penalty kicks after both teams played to a scoreless tie in regulation and two overtime periods.



Homestead's Michaela Godfrey, left,controls the ball as she tries to hold off Concordia's Jocquelyn Plothow during the first half of the Homestead Sectional championship game on Thursday.