Concordia vs Lawrenceburg Class 3A State, part 2



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia defensive players, Peterson Kerlegrand, left, and Gabriel Vohs combine to drop Lawrenceburg running back Austin Bowling in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia Lutheran players, from left, Peterson Kerlegrand, Andrew Wade, Peter Morrison and Gabriel Vohs hoist the championship trophy after beating the Lawrenceburg Tigers 56-14 to win the Class 3A state title on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Lawrenceburg linebacker Jacob Ruberg, top, hits Concordia receiver Andrew Bordner as Bordner drops a pass during the first half of the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia Lutheran defensive back Preston Kerlegrand, left, and lineman Liam Fletcher, rear, close in to wrap up Lawrenceburg running back Austin Bowling in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia's Andrew Bordner, center, rallies the Cadets before playing the Lawrenceburg Tigers for the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia Lutheran coach Tin Mannigel, center, left, shakes hands with Lawrenceburg coach Ryan Knigga after the Cadets beat the Tigers 56-14 to win the Class 3A state championship on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia's Liam Fletcher, left, and Andrew Wade, right, crunch Lawrenceburg quarterback Reid Strobl, causing him to drop the ball as he throws a pass during the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia Lutheran players, from left, Peterson Kerlegrand, Andrew Wade, Peter Morrison and Gabriel Vohs hoist the championship trophy after beating the Lawrenceburg Tigers 56-14 to win the Class 3A state title on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia quarterback Peter Morrison lies down on the field turf as the Cadets wait to receive their championship medals for beating the Lawrenceburg Tigers 56-14 to win the Class 3A state championship on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia Lutheran fans cheer for the Cadets at the end of their 56-14 win over the Lawrenceburg Tigers in the Class 3A state championship on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia quarterback Peter Morrison, left, throws a pass in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Morrison new Class 3A record, throwing six touchdown passes in the game.