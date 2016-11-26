Concordia vs Lawrenceburg Class 3A State



Concordia receiver Mark Mallers, right, outruns Lawrenceburg's Dawson Craig for a touchdown in the first half of the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Concordia Lutheran quarterback Peter Morrison, center, throws a pass in the first half against Lawrenceburg in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Morrison threw for 319 yards in the half and set the Class 3A state championship record with five touchdown passes, leading the Cadets to a 35-0 halftime advantage.



Concordia running back Peterson Kerlegrand, right, crosses the goal line for a touchdown in the second half of the Cadets' 56-14 win over the Lawrenceburg Tigers for the Class 3A state championship on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Concordia receiver Kamari Anderson-Drew, right, catches a deep pass over Lawrenceburg defensive back Savion Partee that he ran in for the first of five touchdowns in the first half of the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Concordia running back Peterson Kerlegrand runs down the Lawrenceburg sideline for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Cadets' 56-14 win over the Tigers for the Class 3A state championship on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Concordia defensive back Kayoni Griggs, right, steps in front of Lawrenceburg receiver hunter Privett to intercept the Tigers' pass during the first half of the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Concordia Lutheran receiver Colton Grahovac, left, launches himself above Lawrenceburg defensive back Ben Murphy for a big first-down catch in the first half against the Tigers in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Concordia quarterback Peter Morrison talks on the coaches' phone after the Cadets scored a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Lawrenceburg Tigers in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Morrison threw six touchdown passes, setting a new Class 3A state championship record for touchdown passes in a game.



Concordia running back Peterson Kerlegrand, center, looks to get outside of Lawrenceburg defensive back Ben Murphy in the first half of the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Concordia defensive back Kayoni Griggs, right, reaches out to make his second interception of the first half against Lawrenceburg in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Concordia quarterback Peter Morrison, left, throws a pass as lineman Vershawn Starks provides protection against Lawrenceburg defensive lineman Johan Rolfes in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.



Concordia Lutheran fans cheer for the Cadets on a long touchdown pass, one of five scored in the first half against Lawrenceburg in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.